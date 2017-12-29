Apostle Island ice caves not ready for visitors

BAYFIELD, Wis. - Despite the single digit temperatures the ice caves up at the Apostle Island are not ready.

Rangers posted some pictures to their Facebook page saying the cold temperatures are allowing new ice to form around the edges of Lake Superior but the ice is still thin and most of the lake surface is still open water.

The post says it takes weeks of freezing temperatures and mild winds for a think layer of ice on the lake around the caves to form.

Park staff checks the ice conditions regularly and they'll update us when the ice is ready for visitors.