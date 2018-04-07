Airport turns blue for autism awareness month

GREENVILLE, Wi. - The Appleton International Airport was bathed in blue light Friday to begin Autism Awareness Month.

An Appleton North High School student spoke about living with autism.

"For me personally being diagnosed early, like in first grade, was so important," said Jackson Schipper.

"Originally they thought I had ADHD, getting the right diagnosis is really important for me."

There's a wings for autism event at the airport May 19 for children living with autism and developmental challenges.