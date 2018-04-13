911 dispatcher receives award for helping couple deliver baby over the phone

Baby Kinley is now 13-months-old, and she just met Castro for the first time.
"When the call came in, I had no idea if it was a boy or a girl and that's all stuff we want to know. What's her name? Just exciting stuff, so it's good to be able to see her face," Castro said.
Kinley, her older sister and parents were all by Castro's side Wednesday night as she was honored for a job well done. Castro received an award from Brown County for her exceptional work in bringing Kinley safely into the world.
"You don't think you're going to wake up and have a baby within seven minutes, so just the fact that there's support there, someone that can help walk you through it, it's incredibly important," said Mike.