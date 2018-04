LIVINGSTON, Wis. - A 9-year-old boy was trampled by cattle Thursday afternoon on a farm near the Iowa and Grant county lines, officials said.

Emergency crews were called just before 2 p.m. to a farm on County Road IG just down the road from the Iowa-Grant High School in Livingston, emergency dispatchers told News 3.

The boy was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight with unknown injuries, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident was accidental.