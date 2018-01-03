7 arrested or possibly facing charges in Oshkosh drug bust

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh police have arrested five people and are referring charges against two others after an investigation uncovered a large amount of drugs.

Officers with the Oshkosh Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit seized the drugs on Tuesday from a location on the 300 block of Broad Street. The Department reports seizing 256 grams of crystal meth, 6.7 grams of heroin, 10 doses of oxycodone, 19 doses of MDMA, marijuana, butane hash oil, cocaine, prescription drugs, psilocybin mushrooms and suspected LSD.

The five people arrested include three women and two men ranging in age from 25 to 37-years-old. Police have referred drug related charges against two other suspects to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

Recommended charges in this case range from drug possession with intent to deliver to a felon in possession of a firearm and pepper spray.