2 arrested after stabbing incident in Byron

Township of Byron -

A man was taken to the hospital, and two people were arrested after a stabbing incident in Fond du Lac County Saturday night in the township of Byron.

According the the sheriff's office, around 10:50 p.m. deputies responded to a home on Kenyon road after a 911 call about a man being stabbed. When they got there they saw movement inside and the shades were being drawn, but they were unable to contact anyone inside.

The county's armored vehicle was brought in and they used a loudspeaker to ask anyone who might be hurt to come out.

Officials report a man came out with an apparent stab wound to his upper chest and arm, and was taken to St. Agnes hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery and suffocation, and a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct