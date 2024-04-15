Multiple people stabbed at church in Sydney, days after mall stabbing

Multiple people have been stabbed at a church service in Western Sydney, including the bishop leading the service, Australian media reports.

This comes just days after a separate attack when a man went on a stabbing spree at Sydney’s Westfield Bondi Junction mall, killing 6 and wounding more than a dozen others.

The incident at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley Monday night happened while the bishop was giving a church service that was being livestreamed online, according to Nine News Sydney.

Video of the incident circulating on social media shows a man dressed in black approach the bishop leading the service. The assailant raises his arm and begins stabbing the religious leader repeatedly as he falls over. Attendees of the service yell in horror as many rush to stop the attack.

Local reports say four men in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s are among the injured. Emergency crews, including police and an ambulance, are on scene.

The church’s website shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was leading bible study beginning at 7 p.m.

Nine News Sydney reports that the religious leader was a popular bishop who often streamed his services. The outlet says he gained attention in June 2021 for his criticism of vaccine and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

"Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries," NSW police said in a statement obtained by Sky News Australia.

"The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” the statement said.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

