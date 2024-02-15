Misconduct hearing for Trump prosecutor Fani Willis underway

Questions about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade are at the center of a hearing in Atlanta on Thursday.

Willis, who is overseeing the Georgia election subversion case against former President Donald Trump, is facing allegations that an affair with Wade resulted in her financially benefiting from his appointment in the case.

Wade took the stand around 10:30 a.m. and was being questioned about his divorce proceedings and relationship with Willis.

Wade said his romantic relationship with Willis began in early 2022. Although he said he first met her in 2019.

The allegations about Willis’ personal relationship, which both she and Wade have acknowledged, first came to light in filings last month by Ashleigh Merchant, a veteran Atlanta defense attorney representing former White House aide Michael Roman. He is one of the 19 defendants charged in the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has estimated this hearing could last at least two days.

At the conclusion of the hearing, McAfee could rule on whether Willis should be disqualified from the case. If that happens, the case against Trump and his co-defendants would likely be delayed.

Willis has previously said she wanted to bring this case to a jury before the 2024 presidential election.

SEE MORE: Prosecutor in Trump case admits to 'relationship' with Fani Willis

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com