UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff explains new COVID isolation guidelines

The CDC has changed its longstanding guidance for isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Previously the agency advised patients to isolate for five days.

Now, the CDC says you should stay home if you're feeling sick, but you can return to school, work and other activities once you start to feel better. The CDC is also recommending seniors 65 years and older to get an additional dose of the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Pothof also broke down some new "weight loss drugs" on the market and how weight loss surgery could be beneficial to people with diabetes.

You can watch the full interview above.