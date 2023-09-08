Leading through school spirit: What it means to be part of Kimberly High School Dance Team

Video shows the Kimberly dance team practicing for Friday night's game

The team has five seniors who have been great leaders

Some of the girls took a leadership class which has helped them with these skills (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

They're cheering on their team. I’m Katlyn Holt and I had the chance to speak with these girls about what being on the Kimberly High School dance team is like.

"Everybody coming together really makes you know Friday night lights kind of special," said Kelly Van Noie, head dance coach at Kimberly High School.

Van Noie has a front row seat at Papermaker Stadium.

"Friday nights are electric," said Van Noie.

Her team's job is to promote school spirit and she says they work hard to deliver that spirit.

"It's really cool as a coach to see these athletes lead the team without, needing me to lead them," said Van Noie.

Some of the girls have been a part of a leadership class off the field led by Varsity Football Coach Michalkiewicz and they say it's taught them a lot.

"As a freshman, you kind of don't really understand how fast high school actually goes," said Isabelle Musich, a senior who took the leadership class for three years.

She says it taught her skills that have helped her communicate with her team better.

"Definitely getting out of your comfort zone because if you're not getting out of your comfort zone, it's kind of hard to do most things in dance," said Musich.

Addison Marin says the class helped her learn to lead respectfully.

"It has to be done in a safe controlled way to help them improve and help the entire team look better at football games and competitions and things like that," said Marin.

Having these leadership skills has helped the girls to develop trust and most importantly a bond.

While doing what they love most.

The Kimberly dance team will be performing every home game if you want to catch their next performance. In Appleton, Katlyn Holt NBC 26.