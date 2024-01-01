Kelly Losey – Neighborhood Account Executive

Kelly Losey brings extensive experience in media sales and the hospitality industry. Kelly spent many years in radio as an Account Executive in the hospitality industry as a Director of Sales and General Manager. This experience has given her the tools to help businesses of all sizes grow their business.

Originally from Milwaukee, Kelly and husband moved to Green Bay 25 years ago for college and never looked back. When Kelly isn’t at the station, she enjoys spending time with her husband and five kids. Hockey and competitive cheer occupy most of what little free time she has. When she isn’t at the ice rink or cheering on her favorite cheerleader, she is deeply involved in the Northeastern Wisconsin Community as a member of many local organizations while also serving on many industry boards. Kelly is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay holding both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

You can reach Kelly at kelly.losey@nbc26.com.