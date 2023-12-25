Kamar de los Reyes, star in 'One Life to Live,' dead at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, one of the staring actors in the popular long-running television soap opera "One Life To Live," has died after a battle with cancer, representatives for the actor confirmed to multiple outlets. Reyes was 56-years-old.

He was best known to fans for his role as villain Antonio Vega during his time on the ABC soap between 1995 and 2009.

Variety reported that it was his wife's publicist who confirmed the news to the outlet.

Reyes kept up his talents playing the villain in his role as Raul Menendez in a well-known video game series for “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.”

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and relocated to Las Angeles in the 1980s to pursue acting.

Reyes used his acting and singing background in television and theater. In 1994 he was an original, portraying the Chicano boxer Pedro “Roadman” Quinn in an off-Broadway version of a play titled "Blade to the Heat." He then acted along with Patrick Stewart in a 1995 production for Shakespeare’s "The Tempest."

His other credits included "Salt," "The Cell," "Nixon," "Sleepy Hollow," "All American" and "The Rookie."

He leaves behind his wife, actor Sherri Saum and his children Caylen, Michael and John along with other immediate family members including his mother Matilde and his father Walfredo, Variety reported.

