Kamala Harris tours Florida's blood-stained Parkland school building

As part of the Biden administration's focus on gun violence in the U.S., Vice President Kamala Harris visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — the site of the 2018 mass shooting where 17 people were murdered.

Vice President Harris focused on how the administration plans to address gun violence and met with families of victims to walk through the halls and classrooms in the school. The freshman building where the shooting took place had been preserved since Feb. 14th, 2018. The building is scheduled to be demolished in the summer of 2024, according to Broward Schools.

During the penalty phase of the trial for the shooter, the jury was taken to view the school. A small group of journalists were allowed to walk through the campus as part of the trial’s coverage. Descriptions at the time indicated pieces of a normal school day, like notes and white board writings, were left in place among the bullet holes and blood stains.

Court TV was among those who visited. Those visiting the school with the vice president include U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz, State Attorney Harold Pryor, and members of the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, the White House said.

SEE MORE: School building where Parkland massacre happened will be demolished

Vice President Harris was set announce the launch of a new resource center focused on the implementation of red flag laws called the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center. The White House said it's the first of its kind.

Also expected was a call to urge states to pass and implement similar legislation, including red flag laws, and an urging from the administration to use federal funding — including $750 million — for state crisis intervention programs.

Combating gun violence has been one of the top priorities expressed by the Biden administration. Last year the White House announced the creation of theOffice on Gun Violence Prevention which would be overseen by Vice President Harris as part of the administration's work to reduce gun violence.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to commit to further action to find a way to lessen gun violence across the country, including a push to try and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines; and by passing universal background checks.

The 17 people killed at the school include, Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Athletic Director Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Each of their families told of how they were great siblings; sons and daughters, some mothers and fathers. Their families loved them deeply and still advocate for measures to quell gun violence in the United States so that other families don't have to experience the same grief and pain.

In 2022, Lori Jane Gliha reported on federal funds that were expected at the time to be used to pass red flag laws, and how states were dealing with gun violence.

In Denver, police used Colorado's red flag laws to prohibit potentially dangerous individuals from gaining possession of firearms. Under the state's law, a judge can grant an Extreme Risk Protection Order to temporarily block possession of firearms if the judge believes a person poses a danger to themselves or others.

