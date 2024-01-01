John Ziefle – Neighborhood Account Executive

John is a seasoned advertising executive with extensive experience helping local advertisers invest in the most impactful way to grow their business. Growing up as an athlete, John has always been competitive with a strong desire to win, while also realizing the importance of working with others to find shared success. John utilized these traits to develop a successful career in sales helping local businesses find creative ways to drive results.

John was born and raised in Green Bay. He played football, baseball, and golf in high school while graduating with honors. In college, John continued playing football and joined the debate team that ultimately competed in the National Debate Tournament.

John is an honors graduate of UW Oshkosh with a degree in Communications. With roots firmly planted in Northeast Wisconsin, John and his wife love spending time with family and friends, playing golf, walking and hiking together, and visiting their youngest daughter in Arizona as much as possible - especially in the winter! John and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters and even prouder grandparents of two adorable grandchildren.

You can reach John at john.ziefle@nbc26.com.