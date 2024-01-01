Jessica Harding - Neighborhood Account Executive

Jessica Harding started her career living in New York City, where she worked at the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center. The Ballet taught her a love for competitive sports, and Jessica relocated to Denver, where she earned her Master of Science Degree in Sports Marketing.

Jessica was hired by Marriott to oversee sports tourism and travel in Colorado Springs where she worked with a number of professional teams and universities from throughout Colorado. She moved back to Denver where she was Director of Sales and Marketing for a Hilton property, and eventually to Las Vegas, where she helped oversee sales efforts for Caesars Entertainment properties.

Jessica has called Green Bay home for the past 45 years, no matter where she lived. After decades away from Northeast Wisconsin, she is happy to be living here again, this time with her hockey-playing daughter, and their Scottish Terrier. Jessica loves being close to all of her family and friends, and of course, making new ones!

If you don’t see Jessica freezing on the ice rink or the football bleachers, you’ll probably catch her enjoying her passion - painting and creating.

You can reach Jessica at jessica.harding@nbc26.com.