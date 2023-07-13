Secret Service probe ends after cocaine found at the White House

The U.S. Secret Service said it is closing its investigation into a bag of cocaine that was left in the White House on July 2 while the Biden family was away, the agency said in a statement.

A Secret Service spokesperson cited a lack of evidence.

The bag was found in a vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Wing entrance to the White House, the Secret Service said.

"On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl's evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine. There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, said he attended a classified meeting on Thursday with the Secret Service who told members of Congress the investigation will conclude on Friday with no known suspects.

"It's a clown show," he told reporters.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, said she was told the cocaine was found in a locker outside of the West Wing. She said the key to the locker is missing. There are 182 lockers in total, she was told.

The discovery prompted an evacuation of the premises as officials sought to determine whether the substance was hazardous.

The Bidens were at Camp David at the time.

A senior law enforcement official told Scripps News that the cocaine was found in a resealable plastic bag in an area that is accessible to anybody in the West Wing for business or on tours.

The source noted that the area is highly trafficked, which could make it difficult to determine who the cocaine belonged to.

"This is a heavily, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through."

