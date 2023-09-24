Former NHL player Nic Kerdiles killed in motorcycle crash in Nashville

Former NHL player Nic Kerdiles is dead following a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the 29-year-old was driving an Indian motorcycle when he drove through a stop sign and hit the driver's side door of a BMW SUV, according to Scripps News Nashville.

Kerdiles was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police found no evidence of impairment on behalf of either driver, and no charges were expected for the BMW driver.

Before the accident, the hockey-player-turned-real-estate-broker posted a photo on his bike via his Instagram Story, captioning it "night rider."

Kerdiles was the ex-fiancé of reality television star Savannah Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best," a hit show about her family. The pair was engaged between 2018 and 2020. Kerdiles made appearances on the show.

Chrisley spoke out following the devastating news.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss and I love you," Chrisley said via Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo and video of them together.

"We loved hard," she said, "and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Kerdiles' former NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks, also shared a tribute following the news of his passing.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," the Ducks said Saturday in a post on X. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

In one of his last Instagram posts, Kerdiles shared appreciation for time he had recently spent with family.

"Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew," Kerdiles captioned a series of family photoson Sept. 1.

"Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it's rare to find in this world," he wrote.

