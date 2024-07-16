NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says family 'traumatized' after he was handcuffed on United flight

Terrell Davis, retired Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back, took to social media on Monday demanding answers from United Airlines after he said he was placed in handcuffs and removed from a flight from Denver to California after it landed on Saturday.

Davis said in a social media post he was traveling with his family to Orange County when he “lightly tapped” the arm of a flight attendant who “didn’t hear or ignored” a request for ice for his son.

“I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us,” Davis said in a Monday post on Instagram.

The former Broncos star said the flight attendant allegedly replied “Don’t hit me,” then left the beverage cart and walked to the front of the plane.

"I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange,” added Davis, who said he “thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him.”

Once the flight landed, Davis said the pilot asked everyone to stay in their seats while several FBI and other law enforcement officials approached him, placing him in handcuffs.

“Without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence,” Davis wrote in the post.

He said he was removed from the plane in handcuffs while other passengers recorded video on their phones.

“During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized, even offering to support me and my family in any way possible,” Davis said on social media.

He said Monday he had not heard any response from United Airlines, 48 hours after the incident.

In a statement to Scripps News Denver, United Airlines said the flight attendant was removed from duty.

"This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter," said United Airlines' media relations team.

“I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines,” said Davis.

Davis was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft and, over the course of seven seasons, appeared in three Pro Bowls and was named the MVP during Super Bowl XXXII.

This story was originally published by Jeff Anastasio at Scripps News Denver.