Brewers opening day is finally here

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off their 2026 campaign with plenty of anticipation, a refreshed roster, and high expectations as they take the field for their season opener.

The team is coming off a historic stretch that included a franchise-record 97 wins and three consecutive NL Central division titles, further cementing Milwaukee’s place among the league’s elite.

That sustained success has become the expectation inside the clubhouse, as the Brewers now look to secure a playoff appearance for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Leading the charge once again is veteran outfielder Christian Yelich, who continues to be both a cornerstone of the lineup and a vocal leader in the clubhouse. Yelich made it clear the organization’s goals haven’t shifted despite off-season changes.

“We've become accustomed to winning. Being a postseason team. Being a team that's competing for the division. So that's definitely not changing this year,” Yelich said.

The Brewers will rely heavily on returning contributors who played pivotal roles last season, including the highly anticipated return of Brandon Woodruff, who is back in the rotation after missing time last year with a lat strain.

However, the roster does feature some notable departures. Longtime pitcher Freddy Peralta will suit up for the New York Mets this season after being traded in the off-season, marking the end of an era for one of Milwaukee’s most reliable arms.

However, on the mound for Opening Day, Jacob Misiorowski gets the starting nod, becoming the third-youngest pitcher in franchise history to start a season opener. Misiorowski impressed not only the fans during the 2025 season, but made a name for himself throughout the entire league. The Brewers will be counting on him to deliver a strong performance against the Chicago White Sox and establish momentum from day one.

Adding to the excitement of Opening Day, Jordan Love and Jordan Stolz are scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, bringing a strong Wisconsin sports presence to the pregame festivities.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and fans in attendance will have more to look forward to beyond the game itself. After the final out, attendees will receive an exclusive first look at the upcoming "Ueck" documentary, adding a special post-game highlight to an already exciting day at the ballpark.

Fans can also catch the Brewers season opener against the White Sox on The Spot Green Bay 32. Pregame coverage begins at noon, with first pitch shortly after 1 o’clock.

