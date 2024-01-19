Barilla’s heart-shaped pasta is returning, along with a diamond-ring giveaway

Pasta brand Barilla is bringing back their heart-shaped pasta just in time to start planning your Valentine’s Day dinner.

Hitting grocery store shelves nationwide this month for a limited time, the heart-shaped pasta cooks up just like any noodle, but offers a boost of love to whatever dish you’re making.

“The response to Barilla Love last year was so overwhelmingly positive, we had to go bigger and bolder for its second year,” Jennifer Ping, vice president of marketing at Barilla US, said in a press release.

This is the second year Barilla has offered heart-shaped pasta for Valentine’s Day, but the first year it’s been in stores. In 2023, the pasta was only available via a giveaway that also included a free trip to Italy.

While there is no free trip this year, you can now buy as many boxes as you want — and enter to win a set of two diamond-and-ruby rings.

Dubbed “Ring-a-toni” by the brand, the rings were created by jewelry designer Alison Lou and interlock when placed together. One is hand-painted in “Barilla blue” and forms the shape of a heart when stacked, while the other has a 14 carat gold and 0.25 carat ruby band with a lab-grown 3.51 carat white diamond bezel heart.

You can enter to win the set of rings Jan. 23 – Feb. 9.

Need something to pair with your heart-shaped pasta? Tyson’s heart-shaped chicken nuggets are in stores now as well.

The nuggets are in select stores nationwide including Walmart, HEB, Publix, Albertsons and more, while supplies last. Prices may vary, but they are currently priced at $6.98 at Walmart for a 27-ounce bag.

Of course, Valentine’s Day candy is hitting stores as well. You’ll find everything from new Brach’s Mellowcreme Roses candy and new Hershey’s Snoopy Kisses to “Friends” Conversation Hearts, which are back for the second year.

