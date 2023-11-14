Aaron Rodgers says he may return next month after Achilles injury

Could New York Jets fans see Aaron Rodgers back on the football field this year?

The star quarterback seems to think so.

During the Jets game against the Raiders Sunday night in Las Vegas, Rodgers told NBC's Melissa Stark that he hopes to make a return by mid-December.

While Rodgers has remained optimistic about his recovery, this is the most specific he's been about a timeframe.

Rodgers said he plans to join the team permanently after the Jets' Week 7 bye.

Stark was reporting during the game's telecast on Sunday, and said she had spoken with Rodgers on the field.

"He said, 'I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,'" Stark said on the telecast.

Rodgers' Achilles injury is typically thought to be season-ending. The quarterback underwent surgery in September.

Rodgers surprised the team at their away game Sunday after being medically cleared to fly, said Stark. He is getting his stitches removed this week and plans to continue rehabbing aggressively, over five hours per day.

Rodgers' debut on the Jets this season was highly anticipated. The quarterback tore his Achilles tendon at the start of his very first game as a Jet, during the team's first game of the season. The Jets went on to win that game, beating the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.

The Jets have four wins and five losses so far this season.

SEE MORE: Aaron Rodgers aims for playoff return after innovative surgery

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com