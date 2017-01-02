Packers 7, Lions 7; Winner gets NFC North title, both playoff-bound

Jay Sorgi
9:21 AM, Jan 1, 2017
1 min ago
Getty Images/USA TODAY Sports
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) pressures during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to fullback Zach Zenner (34) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) pressures during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) pressures during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up on the field prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives five to cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Raj Mehta
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Raj Mehta
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up on the field prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions talks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers prior to the start of their game at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Local Caption *** Matthew Stafford; Aaron Rodgers ***

Leon Halip
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers fan Quentin Greer , far right, of Ontario, Canada, points out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to his wife Kelly, far left, and sons Cameron, 11, and Brody, 9, as players warm up for their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

Dan Powers
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions fan Jason Waller of Mooresville , North Carolina shows his pride as yells at Green Bay Packers players warming up at Ford Field. Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

Dan Powers
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions talks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers prior to the start of their game at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Local Caption *** Matthew Stafford; Aaron Rodgers ***

Leon Halip
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Football fans line up prior to the start of the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

August 26, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) shakes hands with wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Both teams have clinched playoff berths thanks to Washington's loss.

Follow our day-long second screen, including the game, and listen on your desktop computer (click here to listen) or on-air on 620 WTMJ while watching on TODAY'S TMJ4 and NBC26. Also chime in at halftime during our Packers Second Screen Facebook Live.

2nd Quarter

Green Bay 7, Detroit 7
Zenner 1 yd TD run
5:47 left in quarter

Green Bay 7, Detroit 0
Rodgers-Ripkowski 7 yd TD pass
10:47 left in quarter

1st Quarter

Pregame updates

Pregame story

The Green Bay Packers have been here before. A lot.

Five of the past six years, the Green Bay Packers been in this exact position. They have played a Week 17 divisional game with something at stake. They've won three of those showdowns, and have never missed the playoffs due to the results of one of those games.

Tonight, when the Packers go into the site of past miracles and battle the Lions, it happens again. But we won't know the complete stakes until about 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Sure, we know that the winner of this game earns the NFC North crown.

But if Washington falls in their showdown with the New York Giants, the Packers will already have a wild card berth at worst.

If Washington wins, then the stakes become higher: Win or your season is over.

Both teams will launch offensive assaults, as both are prone to producing high point totals with Aaron Rodgers and company on Green Bay's side, and Matthew Stafford and his co-horts on the other.

The Packers have scored 30-plus points in three straight games and have scored no fewer than 21 in their last 10.

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is an MVP candidate, and his teams have produced eight comebacks this year. Their defense has given up fewer than 20 points in six of their last seven games.

However, they have lost two straight games to NFC powerhouses New York and Dallas, and perhaps are facing one tonight.

All the marbles are at stake.

Stay tuned. Have your stress relief ready. This will be fun.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top