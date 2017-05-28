Former Packers President, Judge Robert J. Parins, dies at age 98

The Green Bay Packers organization said their former President and director emeritus, Judge Robert J. Parins, has died at the age of 98.

He passed away Friday night.

Parins was the first fulltime president of the Packers and was also a member of the board of directors for 28 years.

He was a director emeritus at the time of his death.

In a press release, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said, "Judge Parins was an excellent leader of the Packers, creating the foundation for the team's successful organizational structure."

"He had exceptional foresight to establish the board's committees, build Lambeau Field's first suites and begin the Packers Foundation, which is a tremendous legacy of his," said Murphy.

In a press release, Former Packers President and CEO, Bob Harlan said he credited Parins for his leadership and vision for the franchise.

"I really enjoyed working with him. He showed great leadership when he took over the organization at a difficult time," said Harlan. "He saw how the NFL was changing and how the Packers needed to change and expand our operations to be competitive and ultimately succeed. He really started a new era for us."

The Packers organization said Parins was first elected to the Packers Board of Directors in 1966 and elected Vice President when he joined the executive committee in 1979.

Parins was elected President in 1982 and was given the title of CEO in 1988.

The Packers organization said Parins retired in June of 1989.

He handpicked Bob Harlan as his successor.

