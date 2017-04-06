Woman killed in Greenville crash

NCB26 Staff
3:40 PM, Apr 6, 2017
GREENVILLE, Wis. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused a woman's death after a one-vehicle crash in Greenville.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at W8369 Spring Road.

A 73-year-old woman from Hortonville left the roadway and struck a tree and the corner of a vacant farm house, according to deputies.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Right now, investigators are trying to determine if the woman died from the crash or due to a medical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The Outagamie County Coroner's Office has ordered an autopsy.

