Tech Talk: Fitness Accessories

Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Jason Strong joined us on Wisconsin Tonight explaining more about fitness accessories.

GEAR FIT 2

Track your steps, calories burned, floors climbed, sleep quality, and more with just a glance at your wrist. Start achieving your fitness goals with the Android-compatible Samsung Gear Fit2.

BUILT-IN GPS

Get accurate, real-time stats from the built-in GPS. Leave your phone behind and map your run right from your wrist. And you can easily check your progress with daily on-screen activity summaries.

SMART NOTIFICATIONS

You'll never miss with your Gear Fit2. Receive and reply to notifications from your favorite Android apps on the vivid Super AMOLED display. Respond to calls, texts, and more—all without having to reach for your phone.

STANDALONE MUSIC PLAYER

Store your favorite music on the Gear Fit2 or connect with Spotify to access millions of songs.

WATER RESISTANCE

The water-resistant Gear Fit2 is up for anything—no matter how sweaty or rainy your workout gets

BEATS POWERBEATS3 WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones are ready for any challenge. With a cord-free design, powerful, dynamic sound, and up to 12 hours of battery life, you can increase the intensity of your workouts.

* Connect via Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom.

* Cable management clip helps keep your earphones in place.

* Comfortable fit with four eartip size options.

* Sweat and water resistant.

POWER

Extend the training as Powerbeats3 Wireless are now powered for the long haul with up to 12 hours of battery life. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

HANDS-FREE

The redesigned RemoteTalk features familiar on-cable functionality, full Siri compatibility, and improved button response when changing volume, switching tracks, and taking calls.

LG TONE Active+

Fuel your fitness with the LG TONE Active+™ and amp up your exercise with peak sound performance optimized for athletes. The modern, rugged body is designed to stay put while you stay active, so you can dominate your routine while you power through your playlist. Advanced Quad-Layer Speaker Technology™ and dual MEMS microphones take audio excellence to the next level. The addition of external stereo speakers gives you a personal surround-sound experience. Plus, you can enjoy hi-fi sound with support for Qualcomm® aptX™ HD.

The TONE Active+ is IPx4 rated water- and sweat-resistant, delivering performance throughout your roughest workouts. Built-in fitness monitoring features allow you to stay on top of your progress by syncing with apps like LG Health for Android™ and LG Tone & Health™ for iOS. With retractable earbuds, interchangeable stabilizer tips, and multiple ear gel sizes, express your style without compromising on the perfect fit. Go the distance with the LG TONE Active+: Engineered for active lifestyles like yours.

