6th Annual Blanketing Brown County Drive Kicks Off

In an effort to keep low-income men, women and children warm this winter, Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council Community Services Committee are hosting the 6th Annual Blanketing Brown County drive.

They will be collecting new and gently used blankets for distribution to area shelters and agencies. Blanketing Brown County begins on January 5 and continues through January 31.

In addition to sites where the public can donate blankets, a number of companies and organizations have generously allowed for internal employee collection at work locations.

Last year’s drive sponsored by the Brown County United Way and Greater Green Bay Labor Council Community Services Committee collected 2385 blankets for distribution to 34 Brown County programs serving homeless and low-income men, women and children.

Public drop locations include Brown County Library branches, Green Bay Metro Fire Stations, Shopko stores and YMCA locations.

A complete list of public donation sites will be posted at a date closer to January 5th on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Blanketing-Brown-County/166627153438976

