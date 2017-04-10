8-year-old boy and two adults killed in San Bernardino elementary school shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man was estranged from his wife before he shot and killed her in a special-needs classroom in San Bernardino in a murder-suicide that also left a student dead.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that 53-year-old Cedric Anderson and 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month.

"No one has come forward to say they saw this coming," he said.

Burguan also said Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence and possible drug charges but didn't provide details.

An 8-year-old student was hit by gunfire and died, while a second 9-year-old boy was wounded and is in stable condition.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

All other students were safe and they were being taken to a local college campus, according to school officials. Aerial footage showed students gathered on a field and a blacktop basketball court inside the fenced-in grounds of the campus as school buses lined up.

Frantic parents ran up a sidewalk looking for information about their children but were not able to learn immediately what happened at the school.

The shooting happened at the North Park School. Students gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks.

North Park Elementary will be closed for at least the next two days, according to the district superintendent.