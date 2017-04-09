Server room fire at Green Bay technology business

GREEN BAY, WI -- Firefighters responded to a server room fire at a Green Bay technology business Saturday night. 

 

Crews were called to the 2900 block of Walker Drive around 8 p.m. to a 1-story office building. 

 

The business listed at the address is called Marco Technologies.

 

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and a small fire in a server room. 

 

Fire officials said a business representative arrived on scene and found their air conditioner had failed causing the server room to overheat. 

 

The Green Bay Fire Department is estimating $10,000 worth of damage. 

 

 

