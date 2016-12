GREEN BAY, WI -- Green Bay Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Pit Row Shell on the 2500 block of University Avenue.

Two men entered the store. One of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded money.

They fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208.