'Pedal pubs' one step closer to hitting Green Bay streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. - "Pedal pubs" are one step closer to hitting the streets of Green Bay.

The city's Protection and Welfare Committee approved a liquor license Monday for "Foxy Pedaler," the idea of Will Liebergen of Keggers.

The "Foxy Pedaler" is a bike that fit up to 14 people, according to its website.

Each person would be able to buy 36-ounces of beer for the ride, but they can not bring their own beer or alcohol.

Patrons would then be able to pedal about on certain routes around the city.

Now, "Foxy Pedaler" needs to get approval from the Green Bay Police Department.