New Year's Eve Events

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Whether you're looking for a family friendly New Year's Eve event for the kids or eager for a night out on the town, there's sure to be something on our list for you!

New Years Eve Events 2016

DOOR COUNTY

Sister Bay’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza

Sister Bay Sports Complex, Autumn Court

Celebrate the New Year with an amazing firework display the whole family will love!

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY

Black and Tan New Year’s Eve

Black and Tan Grille – 130 E. Walnut Street, Green Bay

Enjoy fine dining, champagne and celebrations at Black and Tan! Reserve your seat now.

7:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Indulge 2016

Gather on Broadway – 139 N. Broadway, Green Bay

Before giving up your favorite foods, committing to the gym and watching less Netflix, indulge one last time! Enjoy all of your favorite guilty pleasures while you dance the night away – worry about New Year resolutions later!

7:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Kid’s Rockin’ Eve

Children’s Museum of Green Bay – 301 N. Washington Street, Green Bay

This fun event is free with paid admission and hourly ball drops!

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lucky Llama Crossing

Main Street Bridge, Green Bay

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks, food trucks and Green Bay’s Lucky Llama! Rumor has it, if you see the Lucky Llama on December 31st, you will have good fortune in 2017.

8:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with Frank: Best of 2016

Meyer Theater, Green Bay

Spend New Year’s Eve with Frank and his talented gang from Let Me Be Frank Productions! It’s sure to be a fun and crazy night with bits and skits from the 2016 shows. Party favors and champagne are included to help you ring in the New Year!

9:00 p.m.

Noon Year’s Eve at Kidz Town!

Kidz Town – 1390 Bellevue Street, Green Bay

This all day event is the perfect way to celebrate with your kids! With snacks, juices, games, crafts and a balloon drop, Kidz Town has you covered this year!

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Libertine New Year’s Eve Bash

The Libertine – 209 N. Washington Street, Green Bay

Cheers to complimentary champagne at midnight and free pancakes and bacon with an alcoholic beverage purchase the next morning!

USA Bank Eve 2016

Multiple locations / events

Fill your New Year’s Eve with memorable activities for you and your family! Activities are set to take place at locations throughout the community, including the YMCA, Cornerstone Community Ice Center, and Cup O Joy.

3:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

FOX VALLEY

Building for Kids

The Building for Kids Children’s Museum – 100 W. College Avenue, Appleton

Ring in the New Year with a family-friendly event celebrating cultures and noodles from around the world! Daily admission prices apply.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Menasha Ball Drop

Curtis Reed Square, Downtown Menasha

Free live music, food, fireworks and a midnight ball drop – what more could you ask for?

10:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Mile of Music Encore Eve

Radisson Paper Valley Hotel – 333 W. College Avenue, Appleton

Celebrate with a night of music, prize giveaways and champagne! Multiple bands, including LOLO, will be performing at the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel. Tickets are just $35 for general public at the door or $25 for Music-Makers.

8:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

New Year’s Eve with Boogie and the Yo-Yoz

Waverly Beach – Menasha

Spend this New Year’s Eve rocking out to one of the hottest bands in the Valley, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz! General Admission tickets are $10.

8:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Noon Year’s Eve!

Funset Boulevard Entertainment Center – 3916 W. College Avenue, Appleton

Bring the kids and celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Funset Boulevard! Donate 5 items to the St. Joseph Food Program and receive 2 FREE unlimited wristbands.

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.