New Year's Eve Events

Before giving up your favorite foods, committing to the gym and watching less Netflix, indulge one last time! Enjoy all of your favorite guilty pleasures while you dance the night away – worry about New Year resolutions later!
Spend New Year’s Eve with Frank and his talented gang from Let Me Be Frank Productions! It’s sure to be a fun and crazy night with bits and skits from the 2016 shows. Party favors and champagne are included to help you ring in the New Year!
Fill your New Year’s Eve with memorable activities for you and your family! Activities are set to take place at locations throughout the community, including the YMCA, Cornerstone Community Ice Center, and Cup O Joy.
Radisson Paper Valley Hotel – 333 W. College Avenue, Appleton
Celebrate with a night of music, prize giveaways and champagne! Multiple bands, including LOLO, will be performing at the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel. Tickets are just $35 for general public at the door or $25 for Music-Makers.