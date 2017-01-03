Man who shot 9-year-old with BB gun sentenced to 1 year in jail

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. - 19-year-old Evgeniy Tetzlaff was sentenced to 12 months in the Outagamie County Jail and 3 years probation today for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the face with a BB gun.

Tetzlaff, who was charged with a felony for injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon, is also required to write a letter of apology to the 9-year-old boy and pay the family $577.61.

On the morning of July 25th, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department says they responded to Kimberly High School for a report of a theft from a vehicle.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle. Later that day, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a second call at Sunset Park for someone discharging a pellet/BB gun with the same vehicle description.

Around 3:45 p.m., police received a call for a report of a 9-year-old boy who had been shot in the face with a BB while he was running a lemonade stand.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect's vehicle matched the description from the earlier calls.

Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and identify the owner as Evgeniy A. Tetzlaff.

Tetzlaff is believed to have been smoking pot on the day of the incident.

In court today, the plaintiff argued that the 9-year-old boy has long term victimization effects and does not feel safe being outside.

The defendant responded by saying that Tetzlaff has reactive detachment disorder.

Tetzlaff apologized to the court and said he wants to pursue education upon his release from jail.

"If any good has come from any of this, it's that I have created a plan for myself." Tetzlaff said.

The judge is also requiring Tetzlaff to seek full time employment or schooling after his release and complete 100 hours of community service.

In addition, Tetzlaff will undergo a psychological assessment.