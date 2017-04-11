DNR looking for Sturgeon Guard volunteers

WISCONSIN - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has once again asked for volunteers to join its yearly Sturgeon Guard, ensuring sturgeon safety during the spawning season on the Wolf River.

During spawning season, sturgeon are vulnerable to illegal harvests because fish spawn along the shoreline, according to the DNR.

"It's so important," said Ben Treml, Regional Conservation Warden with the DNR. "These are prehistoric fish, they're very vulnerable, they're a high-valued species, and the public understands this. It is a great partnership when we have the public help us protect these fish."

Sturgeon Guard volunteers are needed to guard spawning areas 24 hours each day during the season. The exact dates aren't known yet because it depends upon the air and water temperatures, the DNR said.

Sturgeon Guards typically work 12-hour shifts.

Families, individuals, and teams of friends are all welcome to help.

According to the DNR, there are three ways to volunteer:

1. Go to dnr.wi.gov/sgsignup and click on the Online Registration link.

2. Contact the DNR Call Center at 1-888-936-7463 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

3. Contact the Sturgeon Guard coordinator at 920-420-1140