Defending Bellin Run Champ visits Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- - The defending Bellin Run champ made a special appearance ahead of Saturday’s race.

Meb Keflezighi has won the Boston Marathon, the New York City Marathon and is an Olympic Silver Medalist.

He talked about the reasons he loves the Bellin.

“They really went out of their way to make sure I have a hospitable Green Bay welcome and its fun, and I've been coming back the last four years now,” said Meb Keflezighi, the defending champ.

He says he has high hopes for Saturday but his is coming off an injury.