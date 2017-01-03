TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. - 16-year-old student from Plymouth High School is dead after a crash on County Highway U.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday just east of Elderberry Lane.



A 16-year-old driver, along with a 16-year-old passenger, were headed westbound when they encountered black ice.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, and collided with trees in the ditch.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was uninjured.

"We are grieving the loss of one of our students, who passed away in a car accident this morning," Plymouth School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Dassow said. "We are very saddened by this event, and our condolences go out to the family."

Dr. Carrie Dassow went on to say students are encouraged to stay at school where counselors and other support are available.



