Wisconsin-based company hopes to use AI to identify guns, suspicious vehicles in schools

MEQUON — You may think artificial intelligence being able to recognize a gun in someone’s hand is far away, but it is already here.

Pewaukee-based company BAYCOM is hoping to help school districts bring several pieces of technology together to make this happen.

Leaders with the company showed us the ability of their surveillance system to identify a gun in someone’s hand. The photo is not real and only an example. But if it were, an alert could be sent to school leaders via cell phone, email and two-way radios.

Another technology being used in our state is license plate recognition software. It can read and flag if a restricted vehicle has entered a school campus area. But organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union have criticized the use of technology like this, with the worry it can be used for the wrong purpose.

BAYCOM President Katie Busch said, “We generally don’t get those questions about that concern because really what we're using the information for is in that moment.”

We also had a look at how the two-way radio system alone transformed the communication among school leaders in the Mequon-Thiensville School District. Watch the video above to learn more.