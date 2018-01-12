Snowmobiler rescued after crash in Green Lake County

BERLIN, Wis. - Deputies say a snowmobiler was rescued after a crash in Green Lake County.

The call came in around 11 p.m. last Friday for a report of a snowmobiler that had possibly broken through the ice up-river from Berlin.

Search efforts began and about 20 minutes later the Green Lake County 911 center received a call from the missing snowmobiler stating he had crashed his machine.

Deputies said the missing snowmobiler was able to provide his location and due to the type of injury and cold conditions a helicopter was sent to rescue him.

He was found in a ditch commonly referred to as the "Town Drain" about two miles west of the initial search area in the Town of Berlin.

The injured snowmobiler was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old Cambellsport man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation found the crash happened because the snowmobiler struck an object and was ejected.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

