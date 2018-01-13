Silver Alert issued for couple Marina and Orlando Serna

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Brookfield woman, Marina Serna and her husband, Orlando. She is an Asian female, age 74, 5'1" and 120lbs. She was last seen at her residence in Brookfield at 7:30PM on Friday. There is reason to believe that one or both of the Serna's may be injured.

Marina Serna wears glasses, wears an engagement and wedding band.

The Serna's are driving their 2004 black Audi A4 and WI plates: 254-GGL. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.