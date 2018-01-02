More than 40 people losing jobs at F+W Media in Iola

IOLA, Wis. - 41 people will lose their jobs at F+W Media in Iola due to the company reducing its workforce, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced Tuesday.

The layoffs are happening at the company's facility at 715 East State Street in Iola. About 20 of the positions will be assumed by the outsourcer R.R. Donnelly in Wisconsin.

The company will start eliminating positions in phases until February 26, 2018. The departments affected are Digital Asset Technologies, Production, Digital Imaging, Ad Services and Ad Design.

DWD and the Fox Valley Workforce Development Area Rapid Response team will work with employees who are laid off to find new jobs.