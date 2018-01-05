Man robbed in unsuccessful drug transaction, suspects at large

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Manitowoc Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Washington Street and South 16th Street Thursday night.

After questioning, Police learned the victim and a friend went to an apartment in the area with the intent to buy marijuana.

The victim told police when he entered the home, he was held against his will while the suspects robbed him of cash. The victim's friend was outside, but when the victim started yelling for help, his friend forced his way into the apartment. One of the suspects pointed a black handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot the victim and friend, but they were able to escape the apartment unharmed.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the apartment was cleared. The suspects were not located on scene.

The suspects are described as three black men, two of them have short hair with dreadlocks.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551. You can remain anonymous by called 920-683-4466 and you may be eligible for a cash reward.