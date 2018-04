GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Area Public Schools proms will go on as scheduled for now, according to a tweet from the school district.

GBAPS says a "fake tweet" has been making the rounds saying proms have been postponed.

A “fake” Twitter message is circulating that GBAPS proms have been “postponed." The District is monitoring the weather & will notify families if events will be postponed or canceled. At this time, the proms at @SWesttrojans, @GBPreble & @greenbayeasths have NOT been postponed. — greenbayschools (@greenbayschools) April 12, 2018

The district says it's monitoring the weather. It will notify families if it does decide to postpone the dances.