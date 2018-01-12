Fiat Chrysler to invest $1B in Michigan plant, pay out bonuses

Associated Press
9:30 PM, Jan 11, 2018

ELMHURST, IL - JANUARY 12: A Ram 1500 truck is offered for sale at a dealership on January 12, 2017 in Elmhurst, Illinois. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of cheating on its diesel emissions software to get better fuel economy for about 100,000 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickups and diesel-equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

Scott Olson
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.

The automaker will invest $1 billion in its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to make the Ram Heavy Duty Truck starting in 2020. That truck is currently made in Saltillo, Mexico, where workers will continue to make commercial vehicles.

FCA says the Warren plant will add 2,500 new jobs.

The company also plans to pay $2,000 bonuses this spring to about 60,000 hourly and salaried U.S. employees. Senior executives won't get the bonus.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne says the company should adjust its manufacturing footprint to reflect "improvement in the U.S. business environment." He says employees should also share in the tax savings.

