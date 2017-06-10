Kaukauna Blanks Stevens Point in Semifinals, Heading to Division 1 Championship

MADISON, Wis. - Pitcher Haley Hestekin again had a lights-out night in the circle for the Galloping Ghosts, and Kaukauna continued its run for a Division 1 state softball championship Friday night.

The Ghosts (28-2) shut out Stevens Point 3-0 at Goodman Diamond to advance to the finals. Kaukauna will play for the state title for the first time since 2010 - the only other appearance the program has had in the state tournament - when the Ghosts won it all.

Kaukauna Ghosts Ready To Finally Take on WIAA State Tournament

Hestekin notched 12 strikeouts Friday night, and her perfect game was broken up in the seventh inning. The Galloping Ghosts scored on two Stevens Point errors early in the second inning and extended their lead in the fourth on a RBI single by Aubrey Blair.

Standing in Kaukauna's way is Wilmot (24-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.