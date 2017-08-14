Two children killed in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

Township of Elba - Two children are dead after a crash on State Highway 16/60 at the intersection of County Trunk Highway TT Saturday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the investigation shows that Jeffrey Wojtkiewicz, 41 from Watertown along with four passengers, was driving a minivan northbound on Cty Tk Hwy TT coming up to a stop sign at the intersection.

A van driven by Otho Wollenzein, 91 of Waukesha was traveling westbound on State Highway 16/60 approaching the intersection. There was one passenger in the van.

Officials say the driver of the minivan failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection causing the two vehicles to collide.

A five-year-old child in the minivan was transported to Columbus Hospital with series injures and then transferred to UW-Hospital in Madison. Two other children, ages 3 and 7 were both transported via Flight for Life to UW-Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old woman was also in the minivan. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.

The driver of the van and and the passenger both sustained serious injuries and were transported to Columbus Hospital by ambulance and were later transferred to UW-Hospital in Madison.

The crash remains under investigation by Dodge County.