Kaukauna native competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - A Kaukauna native took on the world famous American Ninja Warrior obstacle course Monday night.

Kevin De Bruin, 27, was on the show's premiere on NBC26.

He currently lives in California and works for NASA, but decided to train for American Ninja Warrior after friends and family suggested.

"We try and simulate as many of the obstacles as we can that we've seen in the past," said De Bruin. "I really tried to work on grip strength to hold myself up on the obstacles."

De Bruin calls himself the "fit rocket scientist." He watched with his family in Kaukauna tonight.

Unfortunately, De Bruin did not complete the course, but he said he's going to try again next year.

"I've continued my training, it's like nothing's ever changed," he said. "I really fell in love with this sport, fell in love with the community that the ninja people bring together, and it's a huge challenge."