GRAND CHUTE - UPDATE:

Grand Chute Police are currently looking for a man who they believe is armed and dangerous after an incident at the Fox River Mall.

Police say just after 6:00 p.m., multiple agencies responded to the mall for reports that a male subject was inside a car in the parking lot with a firearm. The person who called police said the man with the gun allegedly told them to call police because he was going to start shooting.

When officers arrived and searched the parking lot, they could not find the subject.

Then, officers report they went into the mall to search for the man.

Police say due to the seriousness of the threat, the decision was made to evacuate the mall.

After the search was complete, police did not find the man.

Grand Chute Police say they later received more information that the man left the area.

The subject has been identified as Christopher C. Hawkins, a 28 year-old black man. He is 5’9, 150 lbs. with short hair and a goatee. Police say Hawkins often wears a diamond stud earring in his right ear and a tan two-tone hat with a tag on top. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be experiencing mental health issues.

If you see Hawkins, call police immediately. Anyone with information about his location should contact Grand Chute Police at 920.832.1575 or text “GCPD” and your tip to 847411 to remain anonymous.

The Grand Chute Police Department confirms the Fox River Mall was evacuated as a precautionary measure following a threat.

According to police officers, they received a report from someone who said a family member in the mall had told them a man with a gun had threatened to start shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspect, but they say there is no indication the suspect was ever actually in the mall or that a disturbance actually occurred.

The mall was evacuated as a precautionary measure and an announcement was relayed over the mall's PA system.

Police are now doing a secondary sweep to make sure everyone is evacuated, but they do not believe anyone is in danger at this time.

Valley Transit has announced bus routes will not be serving the Fox River Mall area due to this incident.