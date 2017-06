OSHKOSH, Wis. - All lanes were blocked in both directions on WIS 91 due to water on the highway in Winnebago County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, but it was cleared just before 9 p.m.

Lanes were blocked on WIS 91 at County FF near Oshkosh.

The water was cleared at 8:46 p.m.

VIDEO: Severe thunderstorm hits Oconto County community