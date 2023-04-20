WNBA, Scripps strike multi-year TV broadcast deal

The Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA) and The E.W. Scripps Company have struck a multi-year deal to televise WNBA games on the entertainment network ION.

"WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION" will feature games during two windows on Friday nights over 15 weeks of the regular season from May 26 to Sept. 8. The Friday night schedule will be announced at a later date, but will include games that will be available nationally as well as games made available on a regional basis.

"The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Scripps to expand the league's media horizon and reach basketball fans in greater numbers," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Access to watch WNBA games is in high demand, and Scripps' dedicated Friday night lineup of WNBA games on ION will become much desired appointment viewing for WNBA fans."

The WNBA is the first major sports affiliate to air on ION, which was bought by The E.W. Scripps Company in 2020 for $2.65 billion. The network reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV services.

"The WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION brings women's professional basketball the broadest possible reach with the consistency that fans, players, teams and the league deserve," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Scripps is fully committed to serving and growing the number of American women's basketball fans who value the athleticism, professionalism and excitement the WNBA brings into their living rooms."

The WNBA is also the first property for Scripps Sports, a division launched in late 2022 to work with leagues to extend their reach and connect with audiences as traditional cable viewership trends downward.

"We are pleased the WNBA sees the ION network as an opportunity to showcase its games with a weekly nationwide franchise designed to increase visibility and fandom for this sport," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "Women's sports merits a national broadcast network that ensures every American TV household can watch these amazing athletes and their gripping game play."

