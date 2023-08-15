Walmart+ members can get 20 cents off per gallon at select gas stations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

ExxonMobil and Walmart are offering a deal for Walmart+ members that will save you quite a bit of cash at the gas pump.

Now through Sept. 15, all Walmart+ plus members can save 20 cents per gallon at any Exxon or Mobil station nationwide. The deal is for current Walmart+ members and anyone who signs up before the end of the promotion.

After you’ve signed up for a Walmart+ membership — or if you already have one — simply head to an Exxon or Mobil station pump and open the Walmart+ app. You will then be instructed on how to get your discount.

While the 20-cent-off deal is only for a limited time, Walmart+ members usually get 10 cents off per gallon at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations nationwide.

Other Walmart+ benefits include free delivery from the store, free shipping with no order minimum, special prices, product releases, early online Black Friday deals and travel savings with 5% Walmart Cashback on hotel bookings, car rentals, tours and activities. Members will also get a free Paramount+ subscription, which provides access to more than 40,000 TV episodes, movies, live sports and more.

You can get a free 30-day trial by signing up on Walmart’s website. If you choose to keep the membership, it will cost $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

Not interested in a Walmart+ membership? Amazon offers multiple perks for Amazon Prime members as well, including free two-day shipping, unlimited photo storage and free music streaming.

You’ll also have access to early Prime-only deals on Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and sometimes throughout the year, plus free movies and television shows through Amazon Prime Video.

You can get a free 30-day trial, then pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you choose to keep the membership. You can cancel anytime, even before your 30-day trial ends.

Will you be taking advantage of the fuel discount and signing up for a Walmart+ membership?

