Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed Sunday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was confirmed dead in a plane crash, reports say.

Forensic testing identified the bodies from Wednesday's crash, according to committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," Petrenko said, according to Agence France-Presse via Daily Tribune.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list," she said.

Lask week, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said Prigozhin and its co-founder, Utkin Dmitriy, were on board the plane when it crashed.

Petrenko did not comment on the cause of the crash.

The death of 62-year-old Prigozhin comes two months after he led a brief rebellion against Russia's military. He walked free after cutting a deal with the Kremlin, but the revolt did shake Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority.

The Kremlin on Friday rejected allegations it was behind the incident.

